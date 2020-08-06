Perk Up Your At Home Date Night With These Must-Haves

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Date Night might not look the way it used to, and if you've been making it work at home for the past few months, it may be looking a little lackluster at this point. Luckily, we have some recommendations to make Date Night feel a little fresher!
For example, there's goodies to dress up your table (whether you're ordering in or cooking), glasses that'll uplevel your cocktails (and mixers to take them even further), and even some things to help you enhance your glow.
So if you're ready to refresh your at-home Date Night routine, shop our picks below. Then, go make plans with your beloved!
Cocokind Mai-Light Rosé Highlighter
First, why not give yourself a little glow? This vegan rose gold highlighter stick will help bring a dewy-looking radiance to your skin, and also helps nourish it with ingredients such as sunflower seed wax, mango seed butter, and antioxidant maitake mushroom.
Cocokind Chagaglo Bronze Highlighter
But if you prefer more of a bronzy glow, this vegan highlighter stick is the one for you. It also brings a dewy-looking radiance to your skin, and nourishes it with sunflower seed wax, mango seed butter, and antioxidant chaga mushroom. But this one imparts a more coppery tone for that sun-kissed look.
The Body Shop Coconut Bronze Shimmering Dry Oil
Don't just stop the glow at your face! Get the full-body treatment with this non-greasy Coconut Bronze Shimmering Dry Oil, which will leave you with an all-over sun-kissed glow that offers just a touch of shimmer. Plus, it's made to work with every skin tone, suitable for sensitive skin, and made with Community Fair Trade organic virgin coconut oil from Samoa.
The Body Shop Coconut Bronze Glistening Glow Powder
And if you prefer a less luminous and more matte-looking glow for your face, this Coconut Bronze Glistening Glow Powder will give you a natural sheen. It's a bronzer/highlighter combo that won't cake and blends seamlessly into your skin. It also comes with an easy-to-use puff for touch-ups, and the packaging is 100% recyclable.
Parachute Washed Linen Tablecloth
Next up, let's get the table ready... yes, even if you're ordering take out. This casual linen tablecloth features decorative corded edges, so it's still dressy enough to work for black tie dates (but let's be honest: nobody's doing that right now). The linen is made from European flax, the cording is 100% cotton, and the tablecloth comes in four colors, but we like this slate blue.
Parachute Leather Napkin Rings
Of course you should have napkins, and of course you should dress them up, too. May we suggest these leather napkin rings? They're made of 100% undyed, vegetable tanned leather with brass hardware details, and they're easily adjustable.
Latitude 16 Piece Dinnerware Set
If your plates are mismatched, chipped or made of paper, it might be time for an upgrade, but you don't have to break the bank to get a new dinner set. These glazed dishes are durable stonewear and come in four different colorways, featuring all the dinner and salad plates, mugs and bowls you need. They're also 100% dishwasher and microwave safe.
Chef & Sommelier Domaine Crystal All Purpose Wine Glasses
Glasses that can transition between cocktails and wine are always good to have on hand, and this collection of six stemless numbers are always a classic. Each one is made with break-resistant lead-free crystal that's 30% stronger than standard crystalline glasses, and they're even dishwasher safe.
The Bouqs Summer Love Bouquet
True, you don't have to have a centerpiece on your dinner table, but why not take date night to the hilt with this lovely bouquet? Featuring pink and yellow roses paired with mini calla lilies, you can drop $49 for 15 stems, $64 for 30 stems, or sign up for a subscription and take 30% off the price for a monthly or bi-weekly delivery.
Minibar Alcohol Delivery
But let's get back to the cocktails. Whether you want wine, need mixers, or prefer a bit of beer, Minibar is here to take care of your alcohol delivery needs. You can sign up online, or download their free mobile app for a better shopping experience, and get wine, liquor, beer and more delivered right to your door.
United Sodas Variety Pack
Speaking of mixers... or maybe you prefer the non-alcoholic route and want to make mocktails? Even if you just want to indulge in some tasty sodas, this 12-pack will introduce you to a variety of innovative, non-artificial flavors. For example? Strawberry Basil, Pear Elderflower, Lemon Verbena, Sour Blueberry and Blackberry Jam. Each can is just 30 calories and organically sweetened.
Parachute Mini Stripe Beach Towel
Maybe you have a pool or a hot tub, you live close enough to a beach to stick your toes in the sand, or you just want to take a little moonlight walk, this 100% Turkish cotton towel is a must to help you dry off after a midnight dip, or to throw over your shoulders if you're taking a little late-night jaunt. Each one is free of harmful synthetic dyes and features playful knotted tassels, a durable flat woven front and soft terry back.
