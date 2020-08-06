Jennifer Garner and Boyfriend John Miller Break Up After Almost 2 Years Together

Jennifer Garner and John Miller have called it quits.

After almost two years of dating, the Golden Globe winner and the businessman are splitting up, multiple outlets report. Garner, who shares three kids with ex-husband Ben Affleck, first sparked romance rumors with Miller in Oct. 2018. "Yes, she's been dating John Miller. It's not serious," a source told E! News at the time. "She's been hanging out with him for the last few months and getting to know him. They have some friends in common and know some of the same people through their kids."

While Garner and Miller kept their relationship very private over the years—with only a few public outings—E! News learned in early 2020 that they were still together. "Jen still sees John and seems content with where things are in their relationship," one insider told E! News in late February. "John is a nice normal guy who is in a similar situation with raising kids while being divorced. They've made what they have work and enjoy being together."