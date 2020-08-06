Luke Bryan Dishes on New Album & Explains What "Country Boy Hot Yoga" Is

After a months-long delay, Luke Bryan's brand new album is finally hitting shelves on Friday.

The country music superstar and American Idol judge expressed his excitement for the upcoming release on Thursday's Daily Pop, telling E! host Morgan Stewart that Born Here Live Here Die Here, his seventh studio album, has a sound that his fans are sure to recognize.

"The amazing thing is we've already had the opportunity to put three songs from the album out, so I think a lot of people have already heard some of the material," Luke explained. "But when you get into the album, there's some sounds that are a lot more, kind of a little bit retro...some stuff from my earlier years as an artist."

In addition to dropping three singles from Born Here Live Here Die Here, Luke also released "Build Me a Daddy," which tells the story of a young boy whose father, a soldier, has died. The track fits into the portion of the album that's "real emotional," according to the 44-year-old.

"Every time I play it for somebody, it really affects them in an emotional way," Luke told Morgan. "I've always tried to really make albums that check a lot of boxes for people, and I feel like I really touched on some great stuff on this album. And I'm excited for the fans to get it."