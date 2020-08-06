A League of Their Own Series Starring Abbi Jacobson Is Officially Coming to Amazon

There may not be crying in baseball, but there is definitely cheering, and this is something to cheer about.

Amazon Prime has officially picked up A League of Their Own, an hour-long series that's billed as a "reinterpretation" of the 1992 Penny Marshall movie. Broad City's Abbi Jacobson is not only starring in the series but she also co-created it with Will Graham.

D'Arcy Carden, Chanté Adams, and Gbemisola Ikumelo also star alongside Kelly McCormack, Roberta Colindrez, and Priscilla Delgado. Molly Ephraim, Kate Berlant, and Melanie Field will recur as guest stars.

The show, which was first announced as being in development in early 2019, will not center around the same characters the movie does, but "evokes the joyful spirit" of the movie "while widening the lens to tell the story of an entire generation of women who dreamed of playing professional baseball," according to Amazon.