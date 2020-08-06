A League of Their Own Series Starring Abbi Jacobson Is Officially Coming to Amazon

There may not be crying in baseball, but there is definitely cheering, and this is something to cheer about.
Amazon Prime has officially picked up A League of Their Own, an hour-long series that's billed as a "reinterpretation" of the 1992 Penny Marshall movie. Broad City's Abbi Jacobson is not only starring in the series but she also co-created it with Will Graham.
D'Arcy Carden, Chanté Adams, and Gbemisola Ikumelo also star alongside Kelly McCormack, Roberta Colindrez, and Priscilla Delgado. Molly Ephraim, Kate Berlant, and Melanie Field will recur as guest stars.
The show, which was first announced as being in development in early 2019, will not center around the same characters the movie does, but "evokes the joyful spirit" of the movie "while widening the lens to tell the story of an entire generation of women who dreamed of playing professional baseball," according to Amazon.
"The show takes a deeper look at race and sexuality, following the journey of a whole new ensemble of characters as they carve their own paths towards the field, both in the League and outside of it," Amazon's description continues.
In a joint statement, Jacobson and Graham explained that they grew up obsessed with the film and hoped to tell more stories of this "overlooked" time in American history.
"Twenty-eight years ago, Penny Marshall told us a story about women playing professional baseball that up until then had been largely overlooked. We grew up obsessed with the film, like everyone else. Three years ago, we approached Sony with the idea of telling a new, still overlooked set of those stories. With the help of an enormously talented team of collaborators, an amazing cast, and the devoted support of Amazon to this project, we feel beyond lucky and excited to get to bring these characters to life." they said. "It took grit, fire, authenticity, wild imagination and a crackling sense of humor for these players to achieve their dreams. We're hoping to bring audiences a story with all of those qualities."
The original film starred Geena Davis, Madonna, Rosie O'Donnell, Lori Petty, and Tom Hanks. Hanks played the manager of the Peaches, a team in the first women's baseball league that was set up during World War II. Davis and Petty played sisters Dottie and Kit, who were recruited to join the team while Dottie's husband was fighting in the war.
No premiere date has been announced, but you can get a first look at the main cast in costume in the pic above!