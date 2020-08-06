Nikki & Brie BellaBeyoncéBafta TV AWARDSEllen DeGeneresVideosPhotos

Shop Abercrombie & Fitch's Biggest Denim Sale Ever

A&F is offering 50% off on all jeans.

By Carolin Lehmann Aug 06, 2020
E-Comm: A&F's Biggest Denim Sale Ever, AbercrombieE! Illustration

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Right now all men's and women's jeans at Abercrombie & Fitch are 50% off—that's right, 50% off. A sale like this only happens once in a blue moon, so if you love A&F jeans, this is your time to strike. The sale runs through the 9th. Plus, if you're a MyAbercrombie member (it's free to sign up), you can also enjoy free shipping and returns on your purchase. And on top of all of this, A&F is also offering 25% off your entire purchase for the rest of the items you pick that aren't jeans.

We're A&F denim fans because their jeans come in short, regular and long lengths, plus they have different styles to flatter different body types. Below, check out some of A&F's bestsellers at a steep discount.

Today's Best Sales: Farm Rio, Saks Off 5th, Vitamin A & More

Ultra High Rise Ankle Straight Jean

These straight leg jeans are the perfect match for sandals or heels. They have casual rips at the knees.

$99
$50
Abercrombie & Fitch

High Rise Kick Flare Jeans

Make a fashion statement in these kick-flare jeans with lots of buttons. 

$89
$45
Abercrombie & Fitch

Mid Rise Boyfriend Jeans

If you're seeking the comfort of boyfriend jeans, opt for this light-wash pair. They have a distressed look and mid-rise waist.

$99
$50
Abercrombie & Fitch

High Rise Skinny Jeans

These skinnies have stretch for comfort and are cropped to show some ankle. Their pockets are smoothing for a flattering fit.

$99
$50
Abercrombie & Fitch

High Rise Ankle Mom Jeans

These ankle jeans have a cool raw hem and light wash. Their touch of stretch makes them super comfy.

$89
$45
Abercrombie & Fitch

High Rise Jean Leggings

These high rise jeggings come in a bunch of different washes and are super stretchy for comfort. They're form-fitting throughout.

$78
$39
Abercrombie & Fitch

Ripped High Rise Mom Jeans

These destroyed mom jeans add a casual touch to your look. They have a high waist and raw hem.

$99
$50
Abercrombie & Fitch

High Rise Super Skinny Ankle Jeans

These ankle jeans come in a bunch of different washes and have a high rise fit. We love their casual rips.

$78
$39
Abercrombie & Fitch

Up next, check out the August 2020 celeb book club picks from Jenna Bush Hager, Reese Witherspoon and more. And if you're not done shopping yet, sign up for the Shop With E! email newsletter!

