Keke Palmer Introduces New Proud Family Character: Meet Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins

Keke Palmer has a new project up her sleeve—and it sounds like she couldn't be prouder.

Nearly six months since Disney+ confirmed it will be launching a Proud Family revival, the actress and former ABC co-host announced she is joining the cast as a brand new character: Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins.

"There's a new girl coming to town!" Palmer wrote in an Instagram post on Thursday, Aug. 6. "Prepare to fall in love with 14-year-old activist Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins, voiced by ME!!!"

But, that's not all—Palmer's social media introduction to Maya also featured a photo of the teenage activist who will be joining Penny Proud and the rest of the beloved characters from the Disney series.

However, as for when to mark our calendars for her debut, Palmer only mentioned that the revival, titled The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, would be coming to Disney+ "soon."

Still, the news was met with exclamation marks from fellow stars, including Yara Shahidi. "Yessss!!!" the grown-ish actress commented.