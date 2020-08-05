Celebs Who Totally Love Rothy's

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Surely you've heard about Rothy's, the eco-friendly footwear company that has such a passionate fan following, they've created their own online community to celebrate the brand. But they're not the only ones who love these shoes (and bags!) made of fabric spun from repurposed water bottles. Celebs love 'em too!
Everyone from Charlize Theron to Kerry Washington, Eva Longoria to Kristen Bell, and Reese Witherspoon to Gal Gadot has fallen for Rothy's ridiculously comfortable shoes. They've snapped up sneakers and booties, pointed flats and lace-ups, and even bags, all of which are machine washable and infinitely wearable, whether you're going for low-key cool or high-fashion realness.
Which styles do celebs love the most? We've shared them down below. Get ready to cultivate your own Rothy's obsession!
Rothy's The Point
The Point has a long list of celeb fans, including Gal Gadot, Isla Fisher, Jodie Turner, Katie Holmes, Kirsten Dunst, Meghan Markle, Natalie Portman and Reese Witherspoon, just to name a few. And it's no wonder why. This chic flat looks just as good with dress pants or a skirt as it does with jeans or shorts, and comes in 21 colorways to suit your every fashionable mood. We love it in this Saffron tone, which just launched this week.
Rothy's The Sneaker
Imagine a sneaker that feels so comfortable, you could run a marathon the moment after you slip it on. Rothy's The Sneaker is totally that sneaker. Its fans include Eva Longoria, Jenna Dewan, Olivia Munn and Selma Blair, which is no surprise, considering they make you feel like you're walking on air when you wear them. This Camo Cat print is just one of eight colors you can nab them in.
Rothy's The Chelsea
Part boot, part sneaker and all awesome, The Chelsea has found its way on to the feet of Alexandra Daddario, Chanel Iman, Jameela Jamil, Jamie Chung, Jessica Biel, Malin Ackerman and many others. You can slip into a pair in one of 11 colors, but we think this caramel brown called Fawn is the perfect late-summer-to-fall transition color.
Rothy's The Loafer
Lili Reinhart, Emma Roberts, Erin Foster and Ashley Greene have all fallen for The Loafer, another sweet slip-on that moves easily from dressy to casual, depending on what you feel like wearing. It, too, comes in a range of stunning colors, but we're particularly fond of this new vibrant orange/red called Sunset.
Rothy's The Mary Jane
This definitely isn't the Mary Jane you're used to. Rather than a confining strap that goes across your foot, Rothy's version features a bold ribbon that ties into place, and in some cases, contrasts with the shoe to give your footwear a fashion-forward spin. That must be why Elizabeth Henstridge and Michelle Monaghan have sported them out and about. This bold red called Cinnamon is one color option, but you can also get it in black, navy or leopard print.
Rothy's The Lace-Up
If heaven were a sneaker, it would be Rothy's new Lace Up... which explains why Charlize Theron recently wore a pair to a drive-in screening of Mad Max: Fury Road, and Kristen Bell posted herself wearing them on Instagram Stories. It feels supremely comfy like those water-socks you can go tromping around in the sea in, but more substantial and supportive.The revolutionary two-part footbed (made of plant-based materials) offers support with comfort, while the upper is knit with Rothy's signature thread. Meanwhile, the outsoles are made of a bio-based TPU. Grab 'em in one of five colors.
Rothy's The Essential Tote
Rothy's also has a variety of bags to add to your wardrobe, just like Kerry Washington, Elizabeth Banks, Amber Valletta, Chloe Sevigny and Eliza Gonzalez have. They offer everything from clutches to cross body bags, but we're partial to this haul-everything tote that comes in 10 colors and is made with ocean-bound marine plastic.
