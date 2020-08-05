Why Jay Cutler Really Deleted Instagram After Kristin Cavallari Reunited With Stephen Colletti

It seems like it's no coincidence that Jay Cutler deleted his Instagram just hours after Kristin Cavallari shared a photo of her reunion with ex Stephen Colletti.

A source tells E! News, "In the wake of the photo, Jay was getting a lot of heat on social media. He was over it and deleted his account." It's unclear what type of comments were being made to Jay, as his account was wiped from the social media app all together.

Though the former pro footballer didn't post often, his followers were dismayed to see that all the videos of his hunt for a "chicken serial killer" are no longer available for viewing. That weeks-long saga came to an end in July, when Jay discovered that a raccoon was responsible for killing his chickens.

In addition to his investigation into the chickens' deaths, Jay would share a glimpse into his life on the ranch, where he and Kristin formerly lived together with their three kids.