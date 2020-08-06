Nikki & Brie BellaBeyoncéBafta TV AWARDSEllen DeGeneresVideosPhotos
Terry Dubrow Has an Idea About What Paul Nassif Will Name His Baby Girl & It's Hilarious!

Paul Nassif is keeping his baby name under lock and key!

The Botched doctor is expecting a little girl with wife Brittany Nassif and his BFF and TV co-star Terry Dubrow says he doesn't even know the baby names Paul is considering. However, he does has an idea about what might inspire the little one's name and it's a pretty hilarious hunch.

"Paul and I have a little thing about what he's going to name her. And I think he's going to find some bizarre way of naming her after himself," Dubrow told E! News exclusively while promoting this Saturday's premiere of License to Kill on Oxygen. "I'm not kidding. So it's a big mystery that he's hiding from everyone until she's born. And I'm thinking to myself, 'What do you call a girl who's Paul? Do you call her Paula? Paulina?' And the question is: will she have a normal amount of hair at birth if he names her Paulina?" LOL!

Paul Nassif & Terry Dubrow's Bromance

Terry continued jokingly, "And the other question I want to know is when she turns 1, who will have more teeth, her or Paul? Because he's so old! Alright, that was rude. I'm very excited about it. I have a boy and three girls and I love them both but you do have to interact with them differently I think to be effective...for a girl, you gotta do more listening than yakking. That's the key."

Brittany & Paul Nassif's Maternity Photo Shoot
Michael Tran/FilmMagic

As this will be Paul's first daughter (he has three sons from his previous marriage), Terry offered some more advice on how to be a great "girl dad."

"First of all, shut up and listen! That's one of the key things: don't try to fix everything,' Terry told E!. "I was raised by a single mom, most of my practice is taking care of women. I love women, they're my favorite gender. But you have to learn how they're different than men. Sometime women just want to bend your ear, they don't want you to solve everything. So when she's trying to confide in you, just listen and love her and don't f--king try to solve everything."

Catch Terry on the season two premiere of License to Kill Saturday at 7 p.m. on Oxygen! Scroll down to see exclusive images from Paul and Brittany's recent beachside pregnancy photo shoot!

Oxana Alex
Pretty in Pink

Brittany Nassif looks absolutely stunning in a flowing floor-length pink gown, which is clearly a nod to her and Paul Nassif's daughter-to-be.

Oxana Alex
Radiant in Red

Brittany cradles her baby bump in a breathtaking red gown as the sun sets behind her.

Oxana Alex
Beach Babe

The brunette's maternity photo shoot, shot by Oxana Alex, took place on the beach in front of crystal blue water.

Oxana Alex
White Hot

Brittany shows off her beautiful pregnancy curves in a white , one-shoulder swimsuit and straw hat.

Oxana Alex
Perfect Pair

The Botched star holds his wife's stomach on the sand.

Oxana Alex
Angelic Pose

Brittany looks like an angel with a flowing cape and train.

Oxana Alex
Coastal Couture

The crashing waves are the perfect backdrop to Brittany's stunning poses.

Oxana Alex
Seaside Stunner

Paul's other half flashes a gorgeous grin.

Oxana Alex
Perfect Fit

Brittany's red gown hugs her body in all the right places.

Oxana Alex
Coordinating Couple

Paul matches his wife in a pink polo.

