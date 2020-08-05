Clarke and Her Friends Cannot Be Fooled So Easily in The 100 Sneak Peek

Everything is not as it seems on The 100.

This week's episode of the CW drama returns to the stone room, where Clarke, Raven, Jordan, and Niylah are still reeling from learning that Octavia, Diyoza, and Echo have all joined the cult of the Disciples. E! News has a sneak peek of the moment, and you'll be happy to know that while they are shocked, they also quickly realize that something is up. Why does Bill Cadogan still think Clarke has the Flame, which she only did for "one day, over a hundred years ago?"

Gabriel explains that everything they know was taken from Octavia's memories, which apparently showed Clarke getting the Flame but none of the many, many things that came after.

"If they still think it's in Clarke's head, then Echo, Octavia, and Diyoza never told them it isn't," Jordan points out. "Meaning..."

"They're not with them," finishes Niylah.