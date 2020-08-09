Inside Hoda Kotb's Surprise Love Story With Joel Schiffman

While it'd be hard to encapsulate all the traits that make Hoda Kotb so darn likable, we'd know what would top our list.

It's a little practice TODAY's beloved co-anchor squeezes in shortly after her 3 a.m. alarm rouses her awake. "First thing in the morning, I try to scribble in a journal real quick, literally for 10 minutes or less," she noted to Chico's Inside Chic in 2016. Lest she lose track of all the blessings in her life, "I write three things I'm grateful for and one great thing that happened in the last 24 hours."

That tidbit needn't be something grand. "For example, I had a meaningful conversation with a stranger on the street," she noted. "Or I'm running in the park and I'm about to stop, when an old guy throws his fists up and yells, 'Keep going, keep going.' You go, 'Oh my God, yes, I'm going to keep going.'" A solid metaphor for her life, if we ever did hear one, BTW.

A ritual so simple, it helps her bounce back from any of life's unpleasantness. "That way, you start thinking about the positive," she reasoned. "You start looking for the good things in the course of your day."