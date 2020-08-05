Megan Fox Shares Topless Picture Of "Achingly Beautiful" Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox has given her heart to Machine Gun Kelly.

The Transformers actress took to Instagram on Wednesday, Aug. 5, to share a new selfie with the rapper, whose real name is Colson Baker. "Achingly Beautiful Boy... My heart is yours," the 34-year-old star wrote alongside the photo. In the social media snap, a bikini-clad Fox could be seen posing alongside a shirtless MGK, while both wore towels around their waists.

This new picture of the stars comes one week after they became Instagram official. On July 28, the 30-year-old artist took to his Instagram to post a cozy pic with Fox, writing, "Waited for eternity to find you again..." The stars first went public with their relationship in mid-June, one month after Fox's separation from her husband of 10 years, Brian Austin Green, was made public.

Green, who shares three kids with Fox, appeared to respond to her new post on Wednesday. Along with a similar caption, "Achingly beautiful boys...... My heart is yours," the actor shared pictures of their children as well as his son, Kassius.

On a recent episode of the Give Them Lala…With Randall podcast, Fox and Kelly spoke out about their instant chemistry on the set of their film Midnight in the Switchgrass. "Our trailers were next to each other so I just waited outside on my trailer steps everyday I worked just to catch one glimpse of eye contact," he revealed. "She has the most gorgeous eyes I've ever seen."