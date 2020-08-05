Clare Crawley and The Bachelorette's Stellar History With First Impression Roses

There are many lessons to be learned from the Bachelor franchise, but perhaps one of the biggest is that its female stars are pretty good at making quick decisions.

In the past decade (at least), the only Bachelor who has gotten engaged to the recipient of his first impression rose was Peter Weber, who then dumped her in favor of another woman. But over on The Bachelorette, out of 14 stars who have handed out first impression roses, only six haven't ended up with those men at the end. Some of those relationships have now fizzled, but several are now happily married.

Season 16, starring Clare Crawley, hasn't even begun airing yet, but Clare has apparently already found her happily ever after. Sources tell E! News that after communicating with one of her contestants before filming began (which she had time to do, thanks to the pandemic), Clare handed him her first impression rose and then decided that was it. She no longer needed to go on any more dates, and can now hand over the reins to her successor, Tayshia Adams.