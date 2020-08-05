Ellen DeGeneres' Celebrity Supporters and Detractors: Kevin Hart, Katy Perry and More Weigh In

Celebrities are making their loyalties known as The Ellen DeGeneres Show continues to make headlines.
Katy Perry, Diane Keaton and more figures from the world of Hollywood are the latest stars to voice their support for Ellen DeGeneres. The A-listers made reference to their past interactions with the TV show host, describing her as a kind person.
However, Tony Okungbowa, who was the DJ for the syndicated talk show for numerous years, said that he could attest to the "toxicity" former and current staff members previously described. "While I am grateful for the opportunity it afforded me, I did experience and feel the toxicity of the environment and I stand with my former colleagues in their quest to create a healthier and more inclusive workplace as the show moves forward," he wrote on Instagram.
Bigger names like NikkieTutorials have shared their opinion of the talk show in the past.
To see who has addressed the ongoing controversy surrounding The Ellen DeGeneres Show, keep reading.