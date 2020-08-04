Vivica A. Fox Is Having a Blast Guest Hosting Nightly Pop: Is Her Own Talk Show Next?

Vivica A. Fox isn't letting quarantine slow her down—if anything, this past year has been one of her busiest yet!
In addition to recently appearing on E!'s Celebrity Call Center, the actress and producer is serving as a guest host on Nightly Pop alongside E!'s Morgan Stewart and Hunter March. The experience, Vivica explained, reminded her of hosting Face the Truth, though Nightly Pop is admittedly "a lot more edgier, and funkier and funner."
"Face the Truth was all about helping people live better lives and some days, I swear to god—I was all for it, but there were some days I would leave and I was like, 'Lord! Okay, where's my glass of wine at?'" she exclusively told E! News. "It was taxing on me. Whereas this, I finished yesterday and I was like 'Oh my gosh, I had fun!'"
Vivica added that she particularly loved interacting with Hunter: "Hunter cracks me up. I like the team; I love working with the team...So to keep on laughing at life and to keep on having fun with these guys would be great."
During last night's episode, the trio of hosts covered everything from Charlize Theron's dating philosophy to Kourtney Kardashian's recommended exercises for better sex—the latter of which Vivica revealed she's interested in!
"Like I said honey, I'm all about learning and trying to get better, that's for sure!" she said.
Further reflecting on Nightly Pop, Vivica explained how much she loves this sort of work: "I really feel like hosting is going to be the next chapter of my career. Like, I'd love to get me a talk show."
And if that happens, which fellow celebrity would she like to interview most?
"Chris Hemsworth! He is just my fav," Vivica stated. "I worked with his brother [Liam Hemsworth] and I was like, 'Damn! How come he ain't showed up?'"
In the meantime, until Vivica lands her dream interview, she's keeping busy with Lifetime's Wrong franchise. The Wrong Roommate launched the series of films, premiering in 2016, and since then, 17 films have followed.
Vivica executive produces and stars in the Wrong films—all of which have different premises, but share an underlying theme of the lead encountering someone "wrong" for them—including this year's The Wrong Wedding Planner and The Wrong Stepfather.
She believes that the series has seen recent success and "turned into its own little thing" since people can easily binge watch the films.
"It's just turned into a wonderful franchise. So it's endless for me," Vivica added. "I can have The Wrong Realtor, The Wrong Reporter...I'd like to play a villain."
Regardless of what's next in the series, we'll definitely be tuning in!