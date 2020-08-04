Clare Crawley "Began Communicating" With Bachelorette Contestant She Fell for Prior to Filming

Clare Crawley had only one rose to give.
The Bachelorette star has reportedly found her special someone, which comes just two months since production officially started filming the 16th season of the ABC dating competition series. While it's unconfirmed which contestant Clare has given her heart to, a source tells E! News the sparks between the two were there from the very beginning.
"Everyone is under the impression they began communicating before filming. He got her first impression rose and that was basically that," the insider reveals. "She did not want to go through the motions of pretending to be interested in other men. She was done."
Despite Clare falling for one of her contestants, the insider notes that the cameras are still rolling and capturing her "love story."
But as Bachelor Nation fans learned on Monday, August 3, there's going to be an exciting twist. Tayshia Adams was announced as The Bachelorette and will replace Clare at some point during the 16th season.
"Tayshia arrived and went into quarantine. They have already started filming with her," our insider shares.
According to a second source, Tayshia has already been introduced to Clare's men but believes ABC will bring in new contestants, who "were backups."
"Some guys are bummed that Clare is leaving but a lot are still excited about Tayshia," the second source shares. "Clare definitely had prior conversations with the contestant and they had an instant connection."
In yesterday's news about Tayshia replacing Clare, a separate source gave insight into how things will play out.
"The producers have told [Tayshia] that the season will still lead with Clare and her short-lived journey, and will show Clare falling in love with one of her suitors. Clare will then conclude her journey and announce that Tayshia is the lead."
At this time, no other details have been shared about the 16th season of The Bachelorette. However, it's already proving to be memorable and the series has yet to air on ABC.
Just when cameras were ready to roll, Warner Bros. Television Group announced in March that they were postponing production due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
"With the rapidly changing events related to COVID-19, and out of an abundance of caution, Warner Bros. Television Group is halting production on some of our 70+ series and pilots currently filming or about to begin," a statement read at the time. "There have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 on any of our productions, but the health and safety of our employees, casts and crews remains our top priority."
By late June, The Bachelorette star was ready for her close-up. However, unlike past seasons where the lead and contestants get to travel the world, Clare and her men would remain isolated and film in Palm Springs, Calif.
In fact, 42 men were announced as contestants, presumably to be alternates in the event anyone tested positive for COVID-19.
The same month Clare began filming, she opened up about the contestants on her season in a candid interview on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast. When asked if she looked up the men vying for her heart, she revealed she didn't for an important reason.
"I just kind of felt... I want to get to know them. I know how my Instagram is, it's a piece of my life but it's one of those you have to see and feel in person," she explained. "So regardless of what their life is, what it looks like on their Instagram, it's nice to actually see them in person."
While Clare didn't do any digging, she admitted that her friends have.
"There are some things where... I don't know, you can kind of tell people's lifestyles from their Instagram Stories and I see some where I'm like, 'That's not really my vibe,' and others where I look at them and I'm like, 'Oh, that's hot. I can't wait to meet that guy, I hope he's on the season.'"
One thing The Bachelorette said she's big on: Scents.
"And I am huge on pheromones. So that's like the end all be all for me. If they smell amazing... that's everything to me."
Only time will tell who Clare falls in love with. But if there's one thing we know, he must smell good!