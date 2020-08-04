Nikki & Brie BellaBeyoncéBafta TV AWARDSEllen DeGeneresVideosPhotos

Dylan and Cole Sprouse's Birthday Tributes Prove They're Still Living the Sweet Life

Twin brothers Dylan and Cole Sprouse celebrated their 28th birthday with heartfelt—and hilarious—tributes to one another. See the messages below.

By Mike Vulpo Aug 04, 2020 8:13 PMTags
BirthdaysCelebritiesCole SprouseDylan Sprouse
Cheers to another year of the sweet life!

As pop culture fans marked Dylan Sprouse and Cole Sprouse's 28th birthday today, the Hollywood actors delivered a gift to followers with their heartfelt social media posts.

Dylan kicked things off by sharing a birthday cake accompanied by a LOL-worthy caption.

"Happy birthday to the Tommy to my Timmy...or the Timmy to my Tommy," he wrote. "All that is important is we say the same thing with a slight delay and whether we short the stalk market. To almost 30."

As for Cole, he decided to post a throwback photo of his twin brother that proved he was destined to be a star. 

"Happy birthday to @dylansprouse, you've never quite had the same overwhelming confidence and drip as me, but you're learning, and that's okay," Cole joked. "This is a cursed photo from our youth, and a brief reminder that you and I have been hustling and exploiting every possible avenue of this industry since we were 8 months old. Lots of trial and error in success, love you very much."

While their birthday celebrations remain top secret for now, it's clear the brothers are feeling the love from fans around the world.

In fact, Dylan's leading lady Barbara Palvin took to Instagram to share a special post.

"Happy Birthday Cowboy!" she wrote online from a recent camping trip. "I love you!!"

The supermodel went on to share a variety of photos of Dylan on her Instagram Stories including shots of her "cutest baby, sexiest man and the biggest clown."

Fans have been following Cole and Dylan's careers in Hollywood ever since they were young kids. 

Before starring in Disney Channel's The Suite Life of Zach & Cody starting in 2005, both Cole and Dylan appeared in the TV series Grace Under Fire.

Fast-forward to today where Cole appears on the beloved CW series Riverdale while Dylan has several films lined up including the romantic drama After We Collided. Pretty sweet, right? 

