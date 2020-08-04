Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti's Cozy Reunion Is The Laguna Beach Nostalgia We Needed

Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti have hearts racing with their latest reunion pic.

K. Cav's Instagram followers were pleasantly surprised to see the Laguna Beach stars post a photo together on Tuesday. For the photo, Kristin sat on the One Tree Hill star's lap as they stared demurely into the camera. She aptly captioned the pic, "2004 or 2020!?"

Of course, speculation is running amok about Stephen and Kristin's current relationship status. During their time on the MTV reality series Laguna Beach, the then-high schoolers had a notoriously on-and-off relationship.

Kristin would later write in her memoir Balancing in Heels, "Stephen was the most important thing in my life, and there was nothing I cared about more. I hated fighting with him on camera because it felt like I was airing all our dirty laundry."

Despite their tumultuous romance, and love triangle with Lauren Conrad, the exes stayed friends over the years.

In 2018, Kristin teased a potential appearance from Stephen on her reality show Very Cavallari, although that never came to fruition.