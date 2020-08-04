Celebs Are Loving Stylist Dani Michelle's New Collab With Missguided

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

You may not be dressed to the nines while out on the town this summer, but celebrity stylist Dani Michelle just dropped clothes in collaboration with Missguided that are perfect for an Instagram photo sesh. Kourtney Kardashian and Addison Rae are on board, posing in Michelle's new line on Insta last week.

"I've been asked when pulling looks for my clients where they are going, as it used to be red carpets, cocktail parties and more…but now my response is for a photo!" Dani Michelle told E!. "Just because we can't take the world by storm, doesn't mean we can't take the internet by it!"

Dani Michelle's new line of 43 pieces is totally affordable, ranging from $19 to $114, and comes in neutral hues—her favorite.

"I really wanted to be true to my personal taste and create something within reach," she said. "Most of my collection is neutral tones because I think it's the timeless pieces that every cool girl needs in her wardrobe."

