Selena Gomez Reveals Rare Beauty Launch Date

Selena Gomez is ready to release Rare Beauty into the world.

On Tuesday, Aug. 4, the superstar singer announced the launch date for her makeup brand in a message to her fans on social media. "I'm SO excited to finally share that @RareBeauty will be launching September 3rd only at @Sephora, @SephoraCanada, @SephoraMx and RareBeauty.com," the 28-year-old star wrote. "I've had so much fun creating everything and can't wait for y'all to try it all! I hope you love it as much as I do!"

In a video posted on the Rare Beauty Instagram on Tuesday, Gomez said that we're living in a time where it's "all about" appearance. "And that can be exciting and fun, but at the same time it can just be a bit dangerous," the Disney alum explained. "So I wanted people to feel like makeup is something you can enjoy, it's not something that you need."