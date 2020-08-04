The Best Beauty Deals at Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2020

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Beauty fans, start your engines: the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Preview is happening now (it's currently shoppable for select cardmembers), with beauty deals that are beyond amazing!
Seriously, we're stuffing our carts in preparation for the Anniversary Sale's official public launch on August 19th. There are awesome kits for making your hair look the best it ever has, makeup collections that can transform your look, and even celeb favorites that can take your skincare regimen to the next level!
We've picked out some of our fave beauty deals and steals from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale and shared them below. If you're a top-tier cardmember, you can shop them now!
Makeup Eraser 10-Day Cloth Set
Take off your makeup the eco-friendly way with these nifty cloths. Just add water, swipe, and voila! You're makeup-free. It'll even zap difficult waterproof mascara off your lashes. How? Millions of tiny fibers to work as a suction for all dirt, makeup and oil in your pores. Just wash it with soap and let it dry, and you're ready for tomorrow. Better yet, this kit gives you enough to last ten days!
MAC Haute Gossip Mini Lipstick Kit
Give your lips the MAC treatment with this set of five mini lipsticks that span a range of shades and tones in neutral, pink and brick red. Each shade features a satin finish, and among them is the fan favorite Velvet Teddy. This kit is a great way to get out of your comfort zone and try colors you might not have tried before, without breaking the bank on five full-sized bullets.
Ouai Thirsty Hair Oil & Leave-In Conditioner Kit
Condition and style your hair to perfection with this two-piece set, featuring Ouai's popular Hair Oil and Leave-In Conditioner. The Hair Oil is lightweight and works hard to fight frizz whether you use a few drops in your hair before air drying, or smooth if over dry hair after drying. And not only does the Leave-In Conditioner nourish your hair, but it also offers thermal protection. And of course, everything is paraben-free, phthalate-free and sulfate-free.
Supergoop Superscreen Daily Moisturizer SPF 40 Sunscreen Set
Protect yourself from harmful UV rays with this three-piece set featuring a full-size of Supergoop's Superscreen Daily Moisturizer and two travel sizes of the Play Everyday Lotion SPF 50. The Daily Moisturizer is lightweight but still offers intense hydration while protecting you from UVA and UVB rays with SPF 40, while the Lotion offers high-performance protection in a fast-absorbing formula.
Hourglass Veil Mineral Primer & Translucent Setting Powder Duo
Get your makeup routine off on the right foot with two of Hourglass' bestselling Veil products: a full-size Veil Mineral Primer, and a travel-size Veil Translucent Setting Powder. The primer is oil-free and conceals redness, minimizes pores and more to give you a flawless canvas to apply your makeup on, while the Setting Powder locks it all in place, using light-reflecting particles to instantly blur imperfections. Better yet, everything is paraben-free, sulfate-free, phthalate-free, oil-free, gluten-free, fragrance-free, synthetic dye-free, and fragrance-free.
Charlotte Tilbury Glowing, Gorgeous Eye Secrets Set
If you haven't yet fallen in love with Charlotte Tilbury's makeup, this is the set to start with. It's a three-piece eye set featuring Exclusive Eyes to Mesmerise in Golden Eclipse and Eyes to Mesmerise in Star Gold, two cream-to-sheen eyeshadows designed to give your eyes maximum impact. And to seal the deal? Legendary Lashes Volume 2 Mascara, purported to deliver over 500% more volume to lashes.
Dermaflash ONE Lilac Exfoliation & Peach Fuzz Removal Device
If dermaplaning seems like uncharted territory, take it from us: a Dermaflash will change your mind. The ONE was designed for all skin types, and instantly removes dead skin cells, built-up debris and pesky peach fuzz to reveal smoother, more radiant, younger-looking skin. This kit features everything you need to start dermaplaning like a pro, from the device to the pre-treatment cleanser, to fresh blades and beyond. Your skin will never be the same... in a good way!
Sunday Riley Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment Home & Away Kit
This fan favorite lactic acid treatment is on countless favorites lists for its ability to deeply exfoliate and reveal clarity, radiance and a youthful glow, no matter your skin type. It also helps plump fine lines and wrinkles in as little as three minutes! This set features both a full and travel-size Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Treatment, so you're always ready to reveal glowing skin. Plus, it's paraben-free, phthalate-free, sulfate-free, fragrance-free, gluten-free, soy-free, cruelty-free and vegan.
T3 Cura Professional Digital Ionic Hair Dryer
A good hair dryer can change the look of your hair, so if you're in the market for a new one, this dryer from T3 is a good place to start. It offers digitally controlled heat combined with a wide, gentle airstream to dry your hair in less time, resulting in less frizz and damage. It also features a powerful built-in ion generator that delivers negative ions to smooth the hair cuticle.
Drybar The Brush Crush Heated Straightening Brush Set
If you really want to get your hair stick straight, this Drybar kit was made for you. The star of the show is The Brush Crush Heated Straightening Brush, a brush that combines the heat of a flat iron with the structure of a paddle brush. To help you on your quest, the kit also features a Super Lemon Drop Detangling Brush, full-size versions of their popular Prep Rally Prime & Prep Detangler and Triple Sec Blanc Scent 3-in-1 Finishing Spray, and travel-size versions of their Hot Toddy Heat Protectant Mist and Detox Original Scent Dry Shampoo, to help you keep your straight-edge style for longer between washes.
NuFace White Trinity Facial Toning Kit
Zap the signs of aging into oblivion with this award-winning microcurrent device, featured as the centerpiece of this kit that includes innovative interchangeable treatment attachments to take your skincare routine to the next level. The attachment in question, the NuFACE Trinity Facial Trainer, is FDA-cleared for facial stimulation to gently stimulate the larger surface areas of the face.
Mario Badescu The Essentials Set
Love Mario Badescu and what it does to your skin? You're going to love this kit of skincare faves even more. It's a Nordstrom exclusive featuring three of the brand's must-haves: the fan-favorite Drying Lotion that zaps blemishes while you sleep, the Facial Spray with Aloe, Herbs and Rosewater that keeps your skin dewy and hydrated, and the ultra-nourishing Lip Balm, featuring ingredients such as cocoa butter and coconut oil.
Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Full Size DRx SpectraLite FaceWare Pro LED Light Therapy Device Set
We've talked about Dr. Dennis Gross and his celeb-loved magical LED face mask before, so if you've ever wanted to try it, now's the time 'cause this deal is amazing. Not only do you get the DRx SpectraLite with red and blue LED light therapy, but you also get a full-size C + Collagen vitamin C serum. Together, the duo smooths wrinkles, firms skin, diminishes discoloration and clears acne for a beautiful, youthful, and radiant complexion.
Le Labo Santal 33 & AnOther 13 Eau de Parfum Duo
Perfume fans know Le Labo is constantly selling out, and one full-size bottle on its own can be quite the investment. But with this set, you can try the famed Santal 33 along with AnOther 13 for a fraction of the price before you commit to the full-size. Both fragrances are unisex, inspired by a defining image of the spirit of the American West and personal freedom. Santal 33 features top notes of cardamom, iris, violet and ambrox, that dissolve into middle and base notes of sandalwood and spicy leather. Meanwhile, AnOther 13 is described as "an addictive dirty potion" with ingredients such as jasmine, moss and ambrette seed absolute.
