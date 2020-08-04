Hoda Kotb Is Totally Down for a Wild Mykonos Bachelorette Party!

The Tokyo Olympics may be delayed until 2021, but TODAY show anchors Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager weren't going to let summer pass without getting into the athletic spirit.

The duo is currently competing in what they're calling the "Hoda and Jenna-lympics," as they explained to E!'s Justin Sylvester on Tuesday's Daily Pop.

The best part of the ongoing TODAY show competition? The co-hosts have enlisted the help of actual Olympians to judge their efforts! For example, on the first day of Hoda and Jenn-alympics, Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman watched as the two attempted cartwheels, the splits and somersaults, eventually giving them scores on a scale of 10.

"It's a disaster and so much fun at the same time," Hoda told Justin, noting that they still have other sports to compete in. "We both ran high school track and were both bad then, so fast forward to now. It's hilarious."