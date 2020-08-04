Watch Bare-Faced Rihanna Reveal Her Best Skincare Tips

Forget love—Rihanna has skincare on the brain.
Following the launch of her highly anticipated Fenty Skin product line, the world-famous multihyphenate took fans behind the scenes for a look into her current nighttime skincare routine for the September issue of Harper's Bazaar.
For the magazine's digital series, "Go To Bed With Me," the Grammy winner walked viewers through how she uses her three newly launched products to go from a fabulously made-up face to clean, bare skin.
As she got to work in front of the mirror, the star also divulged some of the "best" skincare tips she's received and now practices.
"Whether it's drinking a lot of water or I travel a lot, so my skin gets dry on the plane and I need it to stay hydrated, so I use our Fenty Beauty hydrating mist," she explained. "It's a makeup refreshing mist, but it also doubles as a hydrating mist."
Rihanna went on to explain the correlation between skin, sustenance and surroundings. "I stick with hydration, but also a healthy diet—people from the best, most exotic islands with access to the best ingredients and stuff like that," she noted, "the best environment and climate and humidity, their skin is beautiful."
"I try to implement a lot of those ingredients into my skincare line as well," she added, noting the Vitamin C-packed Barbados cherry that can be found in her "Fat Water" pore-refining toner serum.
As the songstress mentioned to the magazine, she always had her eye on a skincare line, but it was a matter of time.
"I've always seen the Fenty brand as more than just makeup, and I knew I wanted to make skincare from the very beginning," she told Harper's Bazaar. "It was just about getting it right. You have to live with the formulas for a while and test them in different ways. It's very different from makeup in that sense. It takes a long time."
The September issue of Harper's Bazaar hits newsstands on Sept. 8.