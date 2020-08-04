See Kailyn Lowry's Sweetest Family Moments On and Off Teen Mom

Kailyn Lowry's family just got a little bigger.

On Monday, Aug. 3, E! News exclusively confirmed that the Teen Mom 2 star welcomed her fourth child into the world.

The MTV personality said her newborn arrived at home on July 30 at 2:47 p.m. local time. He was 8 lbs., 15 oz. and 22.5 inches long. "No name yet but we are all healthy and so in love," Kailyn revealed to E! News. "I can check giving birth during a pandemic off my bucket list now."

Kailyn's baby announcement came the same day that MTV announced the return of Teen Mom 2. According to the network, the new season will document Kailyn's pregnancy as she deals "with endless rumors and surprises, including her estranged mother resurfacing."

While fans wait to hear the name of Kailyn's fourth child, we decided to take a look back at some of the MTV star's best family moments with her sons Isaac, 10, Lincoln, 6 and Lux, 2.