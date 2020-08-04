Nikki & Brie BellaBeyoncéBafta TV AWARDSEllen DeGeneresVideosPhotos
See Botched Star Paul Nassif & Wife Brittany's Stunning Pregnancy Photo Shoot!

A breathtaking beach photo shoot in honor of the baby-to-be!

Botched star Dr. Paul Nassif and pregnant wife Brittany Nassif are sharing some stunning maternity pics exclusively with E! News! The happy couple recently posed for photographer Oxana Alex (@Oxanaalexphotography on Instagram) during a coupley coastal shoot in celebration of their daughter-to-be.

Brittany poses in in flowing, floor-length pink gown in several of the images as her hubby matches in a pink polo shirt. The brunette beauty cradles her baby bump while striking multiple statuesque poses. Brittany also models a ravishing red gown with a long train that blows in the wind as she stands on the sand in front of crashing blue waves.

Paul Nassif and Brittany Pattakos' Wedding Reception

In one particularly precious pic, Paul hold his wife's belly while flashing an adorable smile.

Completing her maternity shoot looks, Brittany shows off her stunning pregnancy curves in a white swimsuit in front of the beach backdrop. Gorg!

Paul and Brittany exclusively announced to E! News back in April 2020 that they are expecting their first child together, due this October. Shortly after the announcement, the happy couple, who married in Santorini on October 2019, revealed to E! they are having a baby girl.

"In my heart I knew it was a girl. We have three boys and a boy dog…it was finally time to have a little girl," Paul, who has three kids from his previous marriage, told E! News exclusively at the time. "I'm so excited. My heart is racing right now and this is one of the best days."

Scroll down to see all of the pics from Brittany and Paul's stunning maternity photo shoot!

Pretty in Pink

Brittany Nassif looks absolutely stunning in a flowing floor-length pink gown, which is clearly a nod to her and Paul Nassif's daughter-to-be.

Radiant in Red

Brittany cradles her baby bump in a breathtaking red gown as the sun sets behind her.

Beach Babe

The brunette's maternity photo shoot, shot by Oxana Alex, took place on the beach in front of crystal blue water.

White Hot

Brittany shows off her beautiful pregnancy curves in a white , one-shoulder swimsuit and straw hat.

Perfect Pair

The Botched star holds his wife's stomach on the sand.

Angelic Pose

Brittany looks like an angel with a flowing cape and train.

Coastal Couture

The crashing waves are the perfect backdrop to Brittany's stunning poses.

Seaside Stunner

Paul's other half flashes a gorgeous grin.

Perfect Fit

Brittany's red gown hugs her body in all the right places.

Coordinating Couple

Paul matches his wife in a pink polo.

