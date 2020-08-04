BTS Set to Perform at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards

BTS is headed to the 2020 Video Music Awards!

On Tuesday, Aug. 4, it was announced that the beloved group will be performing their new single "Dynamite" at the award show. This will be BTS' first-ever VMA performance and the TV debut of their new, English song, which is set to be released on Aug. 21.

Just last week, on July 30, the nominees for the 2020 VMAs were announced, with Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish and The Weeknd leading the pack with the most honors. "We're excited to unveil the incredible list of VMA nominees who shaped this year's unique music landscape and bring fans a show that celebrates the powerful unifying force of music," Bruce Gillmer, President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events for ViacomCBS Media Networks, said in a statement to E! News.

More performers for the 2020 award show are set to be announced later today.