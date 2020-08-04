Ryan Reynolds Calls His and Blake Lively's Plantation Wedding a "Giant F--king Mistake"

It's been almost eight years since Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds tied the knot. In a new interview with Fast Company, the 43-year-old actor looked back at their 2012 wedding and opened up about his regrets over having it at Boone Hall, a former slave plantation in South Carolina.

"It's something we'll always be deeply and unreservedly sorry for," the Deadpool star said. "It's impossible to reconcile. What we saw at the time was a wedding venue on Pinterest. What we saw after was a place built upon devastating tragedy."

Reynolds noted the couple "got married again" at home years ago. However, he said "shame works in weird ways."

"A giant f--king mistake like that can either cause you to shut down or it can reframe things and move you into action," he continued. "It doesn't mean you won't f--k up again. But repatterning and challenging lifelong social conditioning is a job that doesn't end."