JoJo Siwa Introduces Her "Amazing" New Boyfriend in Must-See TikTok

JoJo Siwa has officially revealed her new beau.

The teenage internet sensation announced she's in a relationship with Mark Bontempo. If Mark's last name sounds familiar it's because he's the little brother of social media star Madison Bontempo.

Taking to TikTok over the weekend, JoJo confirmed the news about her boyfriend with a cute video. "Meet Mark," she captioned her post, along with a smiley face.

In the short clip, the two were dancing to Mozzy's "Famous (I'm the One)" while dressed up in each other's clothing. JoJo rocked her boyfriend's skinny jeans, a cream-colored sweater, black jacket and dad hat. Mark, on the other hand, went full out and put on the YouTuber's signature lewk, which included a glittery bow, bedazzled jacket, multicolored skirt, hot pink tights and matching over-the-top sneakers.

Making their romance even more official? Mark uploaded his own TikTok video with JoJo and used the hashtag #NationalGirlfriendDay.