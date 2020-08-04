Colton Underwood and More Bachelor Nation Stars React to Tayshia Adams Replacing Clare Crawley

Bachelor Nation couldn't be happier for Tayshia Adams.
As E! News reported this Monday, the former season 23 contestant is set to replace Clare Crawley as this season's Bachelorette. As a source explained, "The producers have told [Tayshia] that the season will still lead with Clare and her short-lived journey, and will show Clare falling in love with one of her suitors."
Suffice to say this season of the series is shaping up to be "the most dramatic yet," as Chris Harrison will likely say the night of the premiere.
Congratulations and messages of good luck are already pouring in, with Tayshia's prior love interest Colton Underwood getting in on the first round of well-wishes. He tweeted, "Congrats @TayshiaAdams—good luck and I hope you find yourself a better kisser."
Mykenna Dorn, from Peter Weber's season, chimed in to express her hope that both Clare and Tayshia find their soulmates. "If this is true then this will for sure be the most dramatic season EVER !!" She said of the news, "Guess we'll all have to tune in to see how this one goes down. I hope both Clare and Tayshia leave happy and in love !!"
In addition, Rachel Lindsay, who was the first Black Bachelorette, told Entertainment Tonight, "I have been fighting for inclusion, and I‘ve said before that Tayshia would be an excellent Bachelorette, so I am more than happy to pass the torch. I am so excited to see what she's going to do, how she will represent herself and her journey to find love. Now she's in the driver's seat, and I'm excited to see her get this opportunity."
Meanwhile, stars like Evan Bass were marveling over the rumor that Clare was calling it quits early on in the show because she's already found the man of her dreams. "The world: The Bachelor franchise is ridiculous you can't find love in a month or 2! Clare: Hold my beer," he joked.
Though the news was confirmed by multiple sources, WarnerBros. and ABC have yet to comment.
Fans were hopeful show host Chris Harrison would address the speculation on social media. Instead, he tweeted, "Hey guys been gone a while and feel like it's important I say something on this... #TheBachelorGOAT @AliFedotowsky starts in 30 minutes phew I feel better getting that out."