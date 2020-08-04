Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale 2020: 10 Fashion Finds We're Snapping Up Now

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
We're so excited to update our wardrobes for fall during Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale. Starting today, the sale has begun! Nordy Club Icons can officially shop steep discounts on the fashion finds below.
On August 7, Nordy Club Ambassadors will be able to enjoy these deals, and then the sale begins on August 10 for Nordy Club Influencers, August 13 for Nordy Club Insiders and August 19 for the general public.
If the sale hasn't begun yet for you, you can still use your Nordy Club Personal Double Points Day to earn 2X the points on any day you choose. If you're not a card member, now is the time to sign up. Nordstrom is currently offering a deal where if you become a new credit card member and make a purchase that same day, you'll receive a $60 Bonus Note good for a future purchase.
But now check out these fall fashion finds to snap up fast before they sell out!
Topshop Long Sleeve Faux Leather Shirtdress
Make a statement in this faux leather shirtdress. It has chic balloon sleeves and a point collar.
Tory Burch Carson Convertible Leather Crossbody Bag
Picture this: You're strolling down the sidewalk, flanked by fall leaves and wearing this perfect crossbody bag. Between the gold chain and grainy leather, we're obsessed.
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Leopard Cardigan
If you've ever felt a Barefoot Dreams blanket, you pretty much know what this amazing cardigan feels like. Plus, its leopard print is fierce.
Patagonia Better Sweater Quarter Zip Performance Jacket
Patagonia's jackets last for years and are a great investment. We're digging this deal on a quarter zip.
Gorjana Power Stone Stretch Bracelet
This bracelet is so easy to pop on and off that you'll find yourself wearing it everyday. It comes in so many different shades, but this one is made with howlite and a gold-plated charm.
Zella Restore Soft Longline Bra
We love longline sports bras because they allow us to nix wearing a top. This low-impact option has a shelf bra.
Gorjana Parker Link Charm Necklace
You won't want to miss this deal on Gorjana's bestselling Parker necklace. It has a cool single-link charm at the center.
Free People Turnt Bodysuit
How classy does this bodysuit look tucked into a pair of jeans? It'll become your new fall staple.
Topshop Stripe Crewneck Sweater
Cozy up in this crew-neck sweater with stripes on the sleeves. Pair it with jeans for a fool-proof fall outfit.
BLANKNYC Suede Miniskirt
Check out the cool slit on this A-line suede mini skirt. If this isn't the perfect fall skirt then we don't know what is.
