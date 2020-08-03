Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry Gives Birth to Baby No. 4

Kailyn Lowry is officially a mama four times over!

The 28-year-old Teen Mom star has given birth to a baby boy, E! News can exclusively reveal.

She tells us her newborn arrived at home on July 30 at 2:47 p.m. He is 8 lbs., 15 oz. and 22.5 inches long.

"No name yet but we are all healthy and so in love," Kailyn shares. "I can check giving birth during a pandemic off my bucket list now."

Kailyn is already mom to 10-year-old Isaac Rivera, who she welcomed with ex Jo Rivera on season 1 of Teen Mom, 6-year-old Lincoln Marroquin, who she shares with ex Javi Marroquin, and 2-year-old Lux Lowry, her son with ex Chris Lopez. Lopez is also the father of Kailyn's newest bundle of joy.

Back in February, the MTV personality confirmed her pregnancy to fans and held a confetti-filled celebration with her boys to find out the baby's sex.

"We are so excited, there's just something so special about a mother and her sons," she told E! News at the time.