Addison Rae Dishes On Her Clean Beauty Brand & What It's Really Like to Befriend Kourtney Kardashian

If you're not already keeping up with Addison Rae, now is about the time to start.

After taking over TikTok (she's the second-most followed creator on the app behind one Charli D'Amelio), Addison has her sights set on a new venture fitting for any Gen Z influencer with millions of fans ready to swipe up on Instagram: the cosmetics industry.

Enter ITEM Beauty, a collaboration between Addison and brand innovation incubator Madeby Collective. The teen, who is the brand's co-founder and Chief Innovation Officer, tells E! News in an exclusive interview that she's "always loved makeup" and uses it both as a form of self-expression and self-love.

"I wanted to create a brand that supports individuality in a very real and authentic way," she says. "ITEM approaches beauty the same way that I do. I want to be able to put something on my face that I can feel good about—clean products with ingredients that are good for my skin and enhance, not mask, my features."

Launching Aug. 11 on the brand's site, the debut collection features six cruelty-free, dermatologist-tested products ranging from $12 - $22. Makeup fanatics can get their hands on a mascara, jelly eyeshadow, translucent powder, bronzer, brow definer and lip oil, each of which is formulated without harmful ingredients like parabens, phthtalates and mineral oil.