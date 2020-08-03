Ellen DeGeneres Steps Out for the First Time Since Her Talk Show Came Under Fire

Ellen DeGeneres is keeping her head held high as controversy continues to swirl around her talk show.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show host stepped out on Friday, July 31 to take a walk in her neighborhood by herself. She wore a low-key outfit consisting of khaki shorts, a dark tee and a white hat. An eyewitness told E! News of the sighting, "She was on a call and held the phone in front of her. It appeared to be a serious call, she looked stressed."

Photographers spotted the 62-year-old on another walk the next morning, and noted she was with a friend.

On Monday another former producer Hedda Muskat from The Ellen Show spoke out about her experience in which she felt preferential treatment was shown to male producers. She also described an alleged incident where producer Ed Glavin confronted a fellow crew member. "He just went off on them," she told The Wrap. "His whole face turned red…We were stunned. You could just see everybody's faces go stiff. We're professionals; we're adults. We don't need a dog to get us to do our jobs."