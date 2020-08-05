Nikki & Brie BellaBeyoncéBafta TV AWARDSEllen DeGeneresVideosPhotos

Welcome to These 23 Surprising Facts About The O.C., B--ch!

The iconic Fox teen soap premiered on Aug. 5, 2003, quickly becoming a pop culture phenomenon. We're celebrating its 17th birthday by revealing its biggest secrets!

By Tierney Bricker Aug 05, 2020 10:00 AM
Mischa BartonThe O.C.Rachel BilsonAdam BrodyCelebritiesFeaturesNostalgia
Nostalgia, here we come!

Seventeen years ago, a little show called The O.C. premiered in the hazy days of summer, introducing viewers to the rich and very dramatic in sun-soaked Southern California. The Fox teen soap launched the careers of its young stars Ben McKenzie, Mischa Barton, Adam Brody and Rachel Bilson and introduced one of TV's most beloved characters (love you forever, Seth Cohen!).

The drama became such a pop culture phenomenon after its 2003 debut that it landed massive guest stars, released bestselling soundtracks, and oh yeah, helped shape reality television. No big deal. 

But did you know that The O.C.—created by Josh Schwartzwho would go on to gift us with Gossip Girl, Chuck and Hart of Dixie—almost had a completely different cast (including a hot young star who chose to front One Tree Hill instead) and was this close to landing its own spinoff at the height of its popularity? 

Famous The O.C. Guest Stars You May Have Forgotten About

Here are 23 fun facts you might not know about The O.C., from the on-set romances to the truth about the series' most controversial death...

The O.C. is now streaming on HBO Max.

