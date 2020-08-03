Portia de Rossi Shows Support For Wife Ellen DeGeneres Amid Talk Show Turmoil

Portia de Rossi is showing her support for wife Ellen DeGeneres.
The actress took Instagram on Monday, Aug. 3. to share an image that read, "I Stand By Ellen." Along with the photo, Portia wrote, "To all our fans....we see you. Thank you for your support. #stopbotattacks." This post from Portia comes after an internal investigation was launched into The Ellen DeGeneres Show amid allegations about the workplace environment.
In mid-July, BuzzFeed News published accounts from current and former staff members who alleged they were subjected to a "toxic work environment" on the daytime talk show set. Following the accusations, executive producers Ed Glavin, Mary Connelly and Andy Lassner said in a statement to E! News that they are taking the claims "very seriously."
Ellen herself addressed workplace complaints in a recent letter to staff, obtained by E! News in late July.
"On day one of our show, I told everyone in our first meeting that The Ellen DeGeneres Show would be a place of happiness—no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect. Obviously, something changed, and I am disappointed to learn that this has not been the case," the 62-year-old wrote. "For that, I am sorry. Anyone who knows me knows it's the opposite of what I believe and what I hoped for our show."
The Emmy winner went on to note that she and Warner Bros. are working on the next steps to "correct the issues" they found through an internal investigation.
"As we've grown exponentially, I've not been able to stay on top of everything and relied on others to do their jobs as they knew I'd want them done. Clearly some didn't," she shared. "That will now change and I'm committed to ensuring this does not happen again."
Warner Bros. previously issued a statement regarding their commitment to addressing the workplace misconduct accusations.
"It was important to both Warner Bros. and Ellen that as many people as possible attached to the program could be heard. The Ellen DeGeneres Show is, and has always strived to be, a place that brings positivity to the world," the statement began. "And though not all of the allegations were corroborated, we are disappointed that the primary findings of the investigation indicated some deficiencies related to the show's day-to-day management. We have identified several staffing changes, along with appropriate measures to address the issues that have been raised, and are taking the first steps to implement them."
The statement concluded, "We are confident this course of action will lead us to the right way forward for the show."