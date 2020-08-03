Kylie Jenner Is Red Hot in Latex on Vogue Hong Kong Cover

Kylie Jenner brought the heat for her latest Vogue cover.
On Sunday, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul took to Instagram to reveal her Vogue Hong Kong cover, which is out now. For their "Act Now" cover shoot, which was captured by photographer Greg Swales, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wore a striking, maroon latex number by Yves Saint Laurent with thigh-high boots.
And, thanks to the direct look the youngest Jenner gave the camera, our eyes were drawn to the reality star turned businesswoman's signature pout, which was accentuated by a glossy nude color. Even though this isn't Kylie's first Vogue cover—which was back in 2018 for Vogue Australia—she's clearly very proud of it.
"vogue babyyy," the mother of one declared on Instagram. "thank you @voguehongkong for this cover. @gregswalesart"
Of course, Kylie's sisters also sounded off on the striking cover. Not only did Kim Kardashian declare that the cover was "just stunning," but Khloe Kardashian went on to call Kylie a "Queen!!!"
Best friend Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou also praised the mogul mom as she commented drooling and heart-eye emojis.
The photographer, who has photographed Kim before, also took to Instagram to praise the new cover.
"The ultimate @KylieJenner in @YSL @anthonyvaccarello for @VogueHongKong," Greg penned online.
As for the magazine, they couldn't be happier to have Kris Jenner's youngest on the latest issue.
"#KylieJenner is #VogueHongKong‘s cover star exclusive for our August issue," Vogue Hong Kong wrote on Instagram. "At the age of just 22, her beauty brand #KylieCosmetics has achieved far reaching success, and she is also active in charitable causes including funding surgeries for children with cleft lips and palate through Smile Train."
Back in June, the almost 23-year-old star appeared on a different Vogue cover with daughter Stormi Webster. In fact, the joint photo for Vogue Czechoslovakia—which was shot on an iPhone—marked Kylie's first Vogue cover with Stormi.
"I love this little baby so much I want to burst," Kylie said at the time. "Sometimes I just look at her and cry knowing she will never be this small ever again. Who knew something so little could take up most of your heart. God made no mistakes with you Storm baby."
Like mother, like daughter!
Kylie's Vogue Hong Kong cover is out now.