Brooke Burke: Inside My Self-Care Routine

Sure, "goals" is an overly used term but it really is the only word that comes to mind when we think of Brooke Burke.

Not only is she a TV host, CEO, author and mother of four children, but Brooke is also committed to helping women feel their best both physically and mentally.

The 48-year-old has been bringing fans along with her on her fitness journey (hello, booty burn!) through Brooke Burke Body, her fitness lifestyle app. And she opened up about her self-care routine for E!'s Wellness Wednesday series, sharing her favorite healthy recipe and indulgence, three things she has to do every day and what is making her happy right now.

Affirmation or Mantra You Tell Yourself:

How you do anything is how you do everything. The effort we put into executing our goals shows up in the results. This is a line I often tell my children when they're half-assing something. If you're going to do something, do it with passion and commitment.