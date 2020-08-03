Pregnant Katy Perry Reflects on "Emotional Journey" Ahead of Baby's Birth

Katy Perry is loving the skin she's in.
The 35-year-old singer, who is pregnant with her first child, reflected on her journey during an in-depth interview with The Sunday Times.
"I feel really good. I love my body and I'm proud of it," she told the newspaper. "I've had extremely high highs and extremely low lows and I've heard that having children is like the best gift of all, so I'm ready to step into that role and receive the unconditional love that I had a hard time receiving years ago."
It's certainly been a time of ups and downs for Perry. "I've been through an emotional journey and I feel very grounded," she said. "And I should feel grounded because I'm 185 f--ing pounds right now."
Back in March, Perry announced she's expecting her first child with Orlando Bloom. The couple then revealed the sex of the child in April and confirmed they're planning on welcoming a baby girl. Bloom is already the proud parent to 9-year-old Flynn, whom he shares with his ex, Miranda Kerr.
"I was really specific about this year," Perry said. "I told my management, ‘I'm gonna get pregnant, I wanna have a baby, I have a great contender, finally, and I wanna put this record out.' It was planned. We went to Egypt in October for my birthday and just decided. I've always been so fond of the way he is with Flynn that I think my primal nature is like, 'Yes, go.'"
In addition to getting ready to welcome the little one, Perry is preparing to release her new album Smile—her fifth album and first in three years. The 13-time Grammy nominee said the "overall definition of the record is getting my smile back." During the interview, Perry looked back at her battle with depression.
"I was on the Witness tour, I remember looking out to the audience and thinking, ‘Why are you here? You don't like me. I'm not that good,'" she recalled while speaking about the 2017-2018 tour. "I got very clinically depressed."
Perry noted "it hit me hard this time."
"I had always been able to skirt the issue," she continued. "Any time I suffered from bouts of depression I would easily be able to run to the validation of the outside world by writing a song, doing a music video, getting likes and comments [on social media]."
It was around this time that Perry and Bloom briefly broke up. Although, they've since gotten back together again.
"You are never going to change someone as much as you want to change them," she told the publication. "They have to make the choice to change themselves, and I had to make the choice, after hitting rock bottom. I had no choice but to go on this emotional, spiritual, psychological journey or I probably wouldn't live to see 2018. When I speak on this, it accumulates into a headline of being saved by Orlando Bloom, and I'm, like, 'Well, I didn't say that, but thank you for that archaic headline.' But love did save me. Unconditional love saved me."
