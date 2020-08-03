Caitlyn Jenner Sends Supportive Message to "Good Friend" Kanye West Amid Mental Health Concerns

Caitlyn Jenner is sending well wishes to Kanye West.

During a virtual appearance on Good Morning Britain on Monday, Aug. 3, the Olympic athlete was asked about the Grammy winner's well-being following a series of recent headline-making comments. "Since all of this has come down, I have just kind of watched it just like everybody else," the 70-year-old shared. "I haven't really had a chance...he's living up in Wyoming most of the time. And so, I just wish him the best."

"I hope for the best from him, he's a really good guy," Caitlyn added.

As fans may recall, Kanye has been very open about his mental health struggles over the years. In 2019, the "Stronger" star spoke out about his bipolar disorder during a conversation on David Letterman's Netflix series, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.

In Caitlyn's interview on Monday, she spoke to how Kanye has treated her "through everything."