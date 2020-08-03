Glee's Jenna Ushkowitz Is Engaged: See Her Ring

Jenna Ushkowitz is engaged!

After two years together, the Glee star and boyfriend David Stanley are set to tie the knot. The duo shared the exciting news with their social media followers on Sunday, Aug. 2. "Yes, a million times, yes," Jenna wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the couple and their adorable French bulldog named Bear. David also posted the picture, which showed Jenna's gorgeous diamond ring, on his Instagram page, writing, "Yes."

In response to the news, many of the couple's friends, family and fans sent their well wishes. Jenna's former Glee co-star Demi Lovato, who recently got engaged herself, commented on her post, "OMG JENNNAAAAAAA!!!!!!!! I'M SO HAPPY FOR YOU."

The singer, who is set to tie the knot with actor Max Ehrich, continued, "DOUBLE SOON TO BE MARRIED ENGAGED COUPLES DATE SOON ASAP."

Jenna's pal Nina Dobrev also commented on her engagement post, writing, "Jenna!!!! Congrats!!!"