New York Mets Unable to Reach Yoenis Céspedes After He Didn't Report for MLB Game

New York Mets player Yoenis Céspedes is sparking concern over his well-being after he didn't report for Sunday's baseball game.

The 34-year-old outfielder was set to play against the Braves in Atlanta, however, the Mets stated he never showed up. Moreover, the team hasn't been able to reach the MLB star.

"As of game time, Yoenis Céspedes has not reported to the ballpark today. He did not reach out to management with any explanation for his absence. Our attempts to contact him have been unsuccessful," New York Mets general manager, Brodie Van Wagenen, said in a statement, per Mets Field Reporter Steve Gelbs.

According to Gelbs, Céspedes' team doesn't believe his "safety is at risk" at this time.

SNY TV shared similar reporting on Twitter and said the New York Mets feels the outfielder's absence from today's game "is simply a player not showing up for work."