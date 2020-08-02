Relive Brie Bella's Pregnancy Journey in Honor of Her 2nd Baby's Birth!

Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan are parents of two!

Today, E! News learned that the Total Bellas star and her WWE superstar husband have welcomed their second child into the world.

"It's a BOY!!!," Brie captioned her Instagram post. "We are overwhelmed with joy and everyone is healthy!!!"

As E! readers may recall, Brie announced her pregnancy in a joint statement with twin Nikki Bella, who is expecting her first child with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev.

The exciting pregnancy news came just under three years after Brie and Bryan welcomed their daughter, Birdie Joe Danielson. The oldest Danielson was born in May 2017.

Of course, like she did while pregnant with Birdie, Brie gave many updates on social media throughout her 2nd pregnancy. Whether she was posting pics of her growing belly or sharing sweet family snaps with Bryan and Birdie, the Belle Radici co-founder has kept her 7.7 million followers in the loop.

In fact, just before her due date, Brie wrote, "6 days away from my due date. Dilated at a 2. So many Braxton Hicks. Not sleeping. Water weight coming on strong. Many stretch marks across my belly to let me know I'm almost there."