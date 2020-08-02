JESSICA & JUSTIN'S BABYBeyoncéBafta TV AWARDSEllen DeGeneresVideosPhotos

Brie Bella Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Husband Daniel Bryan

Brie Bella is a mother of two!

The Total Bellas star has given birth to her and husband Daniel Bryan's second child, a baby boy. After waiting for the entire pregnancy to find out the sex, the reality TV star's little one was born on Saturday, August 1, officially making three-year-old Birdie Danielson a big sister.

"It's a BOY!!!," Brie captioned her Instagram post on Sunday afternoon. "We are overwhelmed with joy and everyone is healthy!!!"

Brie went into labor before her twin sister Nikki Bella, who is expected to give birth to her first child with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev soon. The two were elated to be pregnant at the same time, first revealing the news in a joint announcement back in January. 

Brie also took to Instagram at the time to share the baby news with her fans, writing, "We are shocked like all of you!!! Never in a million years thought did I think @thenikkibella and I would be having pregnant bellies together!!! Knowing us our babies will come the same day too lol!!! We are excited for you all to follow us on this amazing journey!!! Love you Sister!!"

Brie Bella & Baby Birdie's Cutest Pics

Like Brie said, fans will certainly be able to follow the twins' journeys when season six of Total Bellas premieres this fall. On an episode of The Bellas Podcast, Nikki revealed viewers will see "pregnancy, labors and new mommies—well, new mommy for me."

Brie also shared her thoughts about baby No. 2's sex prior to learning if she was having a boy or a girl.

"I feel like I can't go wrong," Brie expressed on the podcast. "It'd be amazing to have a boy because I feel like it'd be just the spiritual twin of my sister's child...but then I know how special a sister is because I have one."

"Either way, it's gonna be a win-win situation," she added.

Season five of the E! show saw Brie, 36, and Bryan, 39—who have been married for six years after tying the knot at a Sedona resort surrounded by friends and family—open up about their relationship struggles. However, after a number of important conversations, the couple found themselves in a good place. 

"I feel like we needed to hit a really hard place of questioning if we were right for each other, if our future was right...and I needed to be reminded that marriage isn't easy and it's not just gonna be there," Brie said on Total Bellas. "You do have to work on it. And I have a really good husband. He's such an amazing man. And I realized, like, hey, you need to step up or you're gonna lose someone really great."

In honor of Brie and Daniel adding another member to their family, take a look back at some of the couple's cutest moments by scrolling through the below gallery!

Happy 39th Birthday, Bryan!

"Happy birthday to my hubby," Brie wrote when Bryan turned 39 in May. "no better person to celebrate than this humble, sweet, hilarious, lovely soul. He's brighten my life is soooo many ways and watching him as a Dad is the most beautiful thing to see. Love you SweetFace, all the way to Neptune!!"

Quick Selfie

Bryan's all smiles in these selfie Brie uploaded in April!

Wedding Anniversary!

"Six years married and he still makes me smile."

Reunited

A celebratory photo after Bryan returned home from a work trip!

Gelato, Netflix & Chill

Brie called this photo a "very passionate" picture of their marriage, adding "after 9 years together nothing like gelato, Netflix and bed before 10pm."

Almost a Family of 4

Brie snaps a pic with Birdie and Bryan at the halfway point in her second pregnancy.

Strike a Pose

Brie and Daniel, who's posing with what she called his "social media smile."

Future Big Sister Birdie

The soon to be family of four!

Tummys Out

"15 weeks and feeling sooo much better!!" Brie wrote on Instagram.

Baby Bump

Brie and Daniel after announcing they're expecting their second child!

Hello 2020

The trio on their first hike of the new year.

Presents and PJs

Christmas 2019 for the Danielsons!

Happy Turkey Day

Brie, Daniel and Birdie on Thanksgiving.

Just Smile!

"We attempted a pic!!" Brie wrote. "This is the best we got"

The Three Musketeers

Birdie being adorable.

Post-Hike Selfie

Brie and Daniel on their summer trip to Lake Tahoe.

The Perfect Sign

The two had to document this "B+B" sign.

Just Hanging Out

"Typical Danielson's," Brie captioned this Instagram photo.

The Great Outdoors

Brie and Daniel posed for a quick pic outside.

Father's Day

"He's taught her how to garden, count to 10, her ABC's, piggy back rides and human seat belts (which are legs holds)," Brie wrote on Father's Day 2019. "We are so LUCKY to call him Dada."

Watermelon Smiles

The trio enjoying a sweet treat.

Just for Fun

A "family fun Day," according to Brie!

Disneyland Trip

Brie and Daniel celebrated Birdie's birthday at Disneyland.

Anniversary Selfie

Brie, Birdie and Daniel on the couple's fifth wedding anniversary.

Wedding Throwback

"I'll never forget the feeling I had with my bare feet in the moist grass walking to you saying I Do," Brie wrote on Instagram. "5 years and counting. love you to Neptune"

Number One Fans

Brie and Birdie with their "champ."

Showing Support

Brie captioned this sweet photo expressing her excitement to "cheer on" her man ahead of a WWE match.

Arizona Escape

Brie and Daniel at Sanctuary on Camelback Mountain Resort and Spa.

Soft Smiles

Just another date night!

V-Day Celebrations

Brie with who she described as her "forever Valentine" in February 2019.

