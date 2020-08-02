Brie Bella Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Husband Daniel Bryan

Brie Bella is a mother of two!

The Total Bellas star has given birth to her and husband Daniel Bryan's second child, a baby boy. After waiting for the entire pregnancy to find out the sex, the reality TV star's little one was born on Saturday, August 1, officially making three-year-old Birdie Danielson a big brother/sister.

"It's a BOY!!!," Brie captioned her Instagram post on Sunday afternoon. "We are overwhelmed with joy and everyone is healthy!!!"

Brie went into labor before her twin sister Nikki Bella, who is expected to give birth to her first child with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev soon. The two were elated to be pregnant at the same time, first revealing the news in a joint announcement back in January.

Brie also took to Instagram at the time to share the baby news with her fans, writing, "We are shocked like all of you!!! Never in a million years thought did I think @thenikkibella and I would be having pregnant bellies together!!! Knowing us our babies will come the same day too lol!!! We are excited for you all to follow us on this amazing journey!!! Love you Sister!!"