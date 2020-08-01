Sean Penn Quietly Marries Australian-American Actress Leila George

Sean Penn appears to be off-the-market!

The 59-year-old star has taken his romance with Leila George to the next level, according to the couple's close friend. Philanthropist Irena Medavoy announced the special and exciting news that that the couple recently tied the knot.

"We are so happy for @leilageorge #seanpenn getting married," Irena captioned her post on Friday, alongside a throwback image of the newlyweds. "We love you. Thank you for being like family... we are over the moon to find your soul mate true partner."

The philanthropist closed, "You are meant to be together... God Bless you both and the family you have joined. Introducing the Penn's."

Taking to Instagram Stories, Irena continued to celebrate the couple's union and even showed off Leila's gorgeous wedding rings. It appeared the bride had her "something blue" prepared, considering her engagement ring was a breathtaking sapphire diamond. Her gold band matched Sean's.