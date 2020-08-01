MLB Star Mike Trout and Wife Jessica Welcome Baby Boy

Welcome to the world of parenthood, Mike Trout!
The Los Angeles Angels baseball player and his wife Jessica Trout welcomed their first child into the world earlier this week.
"Our greatest gift from above. We are so in love," the baseball star shared on Instagram on Saturday, August 1. "Meet our sweet boy, Beckham Aaron Trout."
The couple's first child arrived in the middle of MLB season that has been dramatically adjusted because of the Coronavirus pandemic. All players are following strict protocols to make sure team organizations stay safe and healthy during an abbreviated season.
Mike himself previously expressed hesitation about being part of the 2020 season in an effort to protect his pregnant wife. "Honestly, I still don't feel that comfortable. It's gonna be tough. I've got to be really cautious these next couple weeks," he told reporters back in June. "I don't want to test positive. I don't want to bring it back to my wife. It's a tough situation we're in."
Ultimately, Mike would be on the starting lineup when the Los Angeles Angels began their season in July.
Away from the field, fans have fallen in love with Mike and Jessica's romantic journey that started in high school.
In July 2016, the MLB all star would propose to his girlfriend with the help of some skywriters. Mike would marry the New Jersey middle school teacher in 2017.
"To my wife, thank you for being so brave for us both. Your love and strength for our son is something I never could have imagined," Mike recently shared on Instagram. "I can't wait to watch you become a Mom."
Jessica added, "The thought of watching you become a Dad to our little man makes my heart so happy—I can't wait to watch you grow in your new role, there's no one I'd rather embark on this new journey as 'parents' with than you!"
Congrats to the couple on the new addition to their family!