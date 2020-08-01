Is a Lizzie McGuire and Hannah Montana Crossover in the Works? Hilary Duff Says…

All the talk about the Lizzie McGuire reboot being canceled is "So Yesterday."

Hilary Duff told Cosmopolitan that the show is very much a "work in progress," even though the coronavirus has stalled production. "So you know, we started shooting, we stopped shooting and went back to the drawing board with Disney+, Disney and myself to come up with something that works for all of us, and we're still in the middle of that process," she shared, adding, "Everything kind of got put on hold, especially now because of COVID. But no, we're talking weekly and I feel really good about it."

The mother of two stated she's "particularly determined" to make sure the show is made as "it should be," seemingly hinting at the difference of opinions between the show creator Terri Minsky and Disney+.

In February, it was reported that Minsky was fired because she wanted to portray an "adult" version of Lizzie, which Disney+ believed wasn't suitable for their platform.