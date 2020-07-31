What You Need To Know About Taskmaster, Your New Favorite Show

Prepare yourselves for the giggle of a lifetime.

Taskmaster, the popular British series, is coming to The CW this weekend, and if you haven't yet set your eyes upon this feast of comedy, you are in for a treat.

The show, which is hosted by creator Alex Horne and Greg "The Taskmaster" Davies, features comedians being asked to complete absolutely ridiculous tasks that range from the impossible to the absurdly simple. They might be asked to move a watermelon with breadsticks, or build themselves a new set of legs. The comedians each film their tasks separately over the course of a few months, and then they all come together to watch their attempts back and earn points given for being the best, or the fastest, or the funniest. If they win the most points in a particular episode, they receive a collection of questionable prizes provided by the other contestants. If they win the whole season, they get a golden cast of Davies' head. You'd be surprised to find out how hard they work to win, despite very little reward.

In celebration of the show coming to the U.S. (which just so happens to be two days after it won a BAFTA), we hopped on a video chat with Horne and Davies to help fill Americans in on their new favorite show. (We also did some geeking out, so if you're already a fan like this writer, there should be some fun stuff in here for you too!)