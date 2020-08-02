2020 Emmys: Where to Watch the Most Nominated Shows

The countdown to the 2020 Emmy Awards is on!

This year's nominees were announced during a virtual event last week, and soon it'll be time for the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences to honor the best in TV programming at the Sept. 20 ceremony.

Though we don't quite know any details on the awards show's format yet—even host Jimmy Kimmel previously admitted, "I don't know where we will do this or how we will do this or even why we are doing this, but we are doing it and I am hosting it,"—we do know that it's going to be an amazing night for many (especially these first-time nominees!).

But since there's still plenty of time left until TV's biggest night, why not catch up on the most nominated series?

Watchmen leads all of the nominees with 26 nods, though The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Succession, Ozark and Saturday Night Live aren't far behind.